ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is some potentially uncomfortable news for British Airways fliers.

The airline is making seats that will not recline, a strategy that is already in place at some low-cost carriers.

A British Airways spokesperson says the new seats will be “pre” reclined at a comfortable angle.

