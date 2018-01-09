Belen Police recover multiple stolen items; suspect in custody

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen Police are trying to return a lot of stolen items to their rightful owners.

Detectives say they recovered a large amount of stolen property over the weekend after executing a search warrant — everything from watches, jewelry, keepsakes, tools and electronics.

Police say the recovery and the arrest of the suspect, Joseph Valencia, has allowed them to clear a number of burglaries.

Belen Police say a victim tracking their stolen iPhone is what led to the bust.

If you recognize any of the items, you can go down to the police station to claim your items.

