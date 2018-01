ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first hot air balloon flight in America took off 225 years ago today.

In two hours, balloonists will mark the anniversary with an early morning flight.

The balloonists are taking off from the Balloon Museum parking lot.

They will then fly over Sandia Crest if the weather allows.

The takeoff is scheduled for 6:30 a.m.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps