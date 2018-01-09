APS schools share positive messages on social media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve heard Albuquerque Public Schools telling kids to be very careful on social media. Now the biggest school district in New Mexico is pushing students and employees to use social media a lot more in an effort to highlight all the good that’s going on at school.

Highland High School is one that has really grasped the concept.

“We had our alumni make their first point at UNM,” said Titus Anderson, Highland High senior class president.

He said they’ve been sharing positive posts to the school’s Twitter and Instagram.

Anderson said he posts to the school’s social media accounts “whenever I’m walking around and I see positive things, even if it’s like a staff member doing something great or sports or things like that.”

“A lot of our followers are either current students or alumni so it’s a sense of pride first and foremost,” said Highland High Activities Director Justin Landis.

APS said it’s also a way to help engage parents. Spokesperson Monica Armenta said parents are now more active on social media than ever before.

“Social media is not going away,” said Armenta. “Increased communication has changed… It’s no longer just the backpack mail, you know the letter that goes home in a kids backpack.”

Schools like Navajo Elementary focus a lot of their social posts on character and team building, and positive messages they hang around the school.

“The more opportunity there is to say, ‘Hey, I saw this happen.’ You know, different ways to really get a glimpse into the educational day of students,” said Armenta.

APS even held a social media forum last week, teaching school administrators more about using it as tool. The district has asked principals of the schools to share one positive post a day to a social media account.

