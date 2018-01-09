APD officer leads self-defense classes for women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Tuesday, women in Albuquerque can register for a popular self-defense class founded by an Albuquerque Police officer.

Retired Lieutenant Trish Hoffman started the Women Against Crime program 23 years ago. She says it gives women the power and confidence they deserve.

“Training where it’s situational awareness based, what will you do if you’re put in a situation where you see a crime, if you are involved and there’s a crime going on, if you yourself are threatened–giving you the information you need to help deal with that,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman has been nationally recognized for Women Against Crime. The first class is set for Feb. 17 and is expected to fill up fast.

For registration information, click here.