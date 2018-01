ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who allegedly stole money from the elderly appeared in court Monday.

Authorities say Leanne Bennett was an office manager at the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque near I-25 and San Antonio.

They say from 2012 to 2013, she used her position to take more than $30,000 from three elderly residents at the facility.

Bennett pleaded not guilty Monday to 22 charges including exploitation of a resident’s property. She was released without bond.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps