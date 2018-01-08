January has been dubbed “Divorce Month,” and studies show more people file in January than any other month. According to experts, once the holidays are over and people face another new year, they take stock of their life and often come to the realization that their life has turned upside down.

Since January is “the” month when married couples may seek an attorney to understand their options, here is a gift of support for anyone contemplating divorce; The Smart Gal’s Guide thru Divorce: What Lawyers Don’t Tell You by Sara A. This guide is proving to be a great resource to help on the complex journey through this often-painful process.

This innovative guidebook has never been done before. With over sixteen chapters of “smarts,” Sara guides women on how to become better informed. Chapters include Lawyering, Calendaring, Documenting, Protecting, Calculating, and Moving Forward, just to name a few. Sara helps women learn to control the costs, limit the losses and preserve more of the family nest egg.

Author Sara A. shares what she refers to as “Insider-thinking;” in other words, “what lawyers don’t tell you.” There are many books available that help women AFTER the divorce is done. But this book is different. This is a smart read that guides women on how to become aware of the pitfalls that can occur during the divorce process.

Across America, TV and radio audiences in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Seattle and many more, are thanking Sara A. for her message. Sara, twice-divorced, has lived through and learned from the divorce process. She speaks to audiences in a style that is all her own; the perfect blend of professional insight, personal experience and compelling information. Sara shares how-to “Put on Courage.”

Sara is a certified divorce coach. With a heart to encourage, in 2012 she founded Divorce Buddys, and in 2015 she expanded with her concept, G.O. (Gals Only,) a focused discussion setting for single women, connecting on foundational truths, faith-based inspiration, outreach and community. She is reaching her audience through TV and radio interviews, print, and speaking engagements, plus meeting with individual clients.

For more information on Sara A. and her new book, please visit her social media sites on Twitter and Instagram.

Twitter: @TheSmartGals

Instagram: @thesmartgalsguide