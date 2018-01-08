Suspect shot by Valencia County deputy had long criminal history

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about the man shot by Valencia County deputies over the weekend.

John Bailon, 40, was shot on San Rafael Drive while deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation.

New Mexico State Police says an altercation occured between Bailon and deputies. At least one deputy fired shots, killing Bailon.

According to online court records, Bailon has a long criminal history including drugs, stolen vehicles, possession of a gun by a felon, battery on a peace officer and more.

He had four outstanding warrants.

