State representative to file death penalty proposal once again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Governor has a plan to fight crime in the state, and it starts with some new laws.

She unveiled her legislative proposals Monday.

Meanwhile, State Representative Monica Youngblood says she will file a death penalty proposal once again.

It would allow for the death penalty for murders involving children, police or correction officers.

The bill is expected to face opposition from Democrats who have raised concerns about executing the wrongly convicted. They also say it is expensive.

Last legislative session, Youngblood’s death penalty proposal stalled.

