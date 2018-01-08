Shoplifting suspect caught after returning to scene of crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shoplifting suspect returned to a store police say he’d already targeted, and it’s what got him caught.

Ryan Lucero and Aaron Jaramillo are accused of stealing a jewelry display case from Kohl’s near Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana.

According to the criminal complaint, the pair made off with 99 items valued at more than $30,000.

The loss prevention officer was able to identify the men, telling police he remembered them from another incident back in August.

