Body transformation and a healthier you: that’s what ‘Rise of the Phoenix’ is all about. Evolv Strong founder Curt ‘CJ’ Chavez shares the difference their program offers – a sense of community based on self-improvement. Participants of Evolv’s 13-week challenge will find themselves immersed in a collective sense of accomplishment, teamwork and positive reinforcement for their efforts.

The next 13-week program kicks off this weekend. If you think you’re up to the challenge, visit EvolvStrong.com.