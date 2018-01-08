New Mexico teen accused of raping classmate

ACOMA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen is accused of raping a classmate at school.

According to court documents, the 16-year-old alleged victim was going to the library at Laguna-Acoma High School early last year when Derek Poncho approached her in the hallway.

Police say he started touching her and when she told him to stop Poncho pulled her into a bathroom and raped her. When interviewed by detectives, Poncho told them he didn’t remember, but eventually said the sex was consensual, which the victim denies.

He’s now facing federal rape charges.

According to parents, Poncho was not allowed to return to school after summer break.

