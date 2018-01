ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Does your desk at work or home look like a mess? It’s time to clean it up.

Monday is National Clean Off Your Desk Day.

If your New Year’s goal is to be more tidy and organized, here’s your chance.

Regular cleaning can reduce the spreading of germs in the office and at home.

It can also help create a healthier workplace.

