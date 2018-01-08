A storm system will move through California tonight in into New Mexico by Wednesday. Ahead of the storm on Tuesday we will have warm temperatures with increasing clouds. Tuesday night showers will break out over the mountains and out to the west. Albuquerque will have a chance to pick up wetting rain early on Wednesday for the first time in months. Accumulating snow sets up over the mountains through Wednesday night. Drier and cooler conditions set up Thursday.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event