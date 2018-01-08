A storm system will move through California tonight in into New Mexico by Wednesday. Ahead of the storm on Tuesday we will have warm temperatures with increasing clouds. Tuesday night showers will break out over the mountains and out to the west. Albuquerque will have a chance to pick up wetting rain early on Wednesday for the first time in months. Accumulating snow sets up over the mountains through Wednesday night. Drier and cooler conditions set up Thursday.

Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery