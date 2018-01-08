Man who sparked SWAT standoff had airsoft rifle

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man at the center of a seven-hour SWAT standoff was armed with an airsoft gun.

News 13 also learned he is no stranger to police.

It started around 1 p.m. Saturday when APD responded to reports of a man carrying a bottle of alcohol and waving a rifle in a neighborhood near the zoo.

When officers got there, they say Benjamin Cano holed up inside a house and did not come out until after 8 p.m.

During that time, neighbors were not allowed into their homes.

Police later determined the “rifle” was an airsoft, with the orange top painted black.

Court records show Cano has had numerous run-ins with the law over the past decade.

