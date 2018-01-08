Man headed to trial for role in 2015 cold case murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects accused of kidnapping and beating a woman to death in Albuquerque is headed to trial this week.

Jury selection got underway today in the case against William Alexander for the 2015 murder.

Police say he was one of the four people who tied up Tiffany Boyer before killing her at a home near San Mateo and Constitution, then dumping her body in Socorro County.

One of the other suspects Stephanie Stepp pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving 24 years.

Shawna Cannon and Joshua Tatamasco are also charged in the murder.

