Man charged in connection to one of three similar unsolved murders

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have charged a man in connection to one of three similar unsolved murders of homeless men, but police haven’t said yet if they believe he is connected to all three cases.

Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department charged 32-year-old Charles Zigler with an open count of murder. Police believe Zigler stabbed a man to death at the arroyo bike path near Candelaria and Richmond in September. The body of the victim, Eric Hicks, was found alone under the bridge.

Police believe Zigler killed Hicks over drugs that Hicks was said to have stolen from a dealer. Detectives pieced the case together last month after a woman came forward claiming Zigler told her of the killing.

“We know that people who commit these violent crimes usually talk to somebody,” Sergeant Liz Thomson said back in December.

Sergeant Thomson said that the murder scene Hicks was found at matched two other deaths of homeless men, Eric Manning and Lonnie Whittle.

When asked if investigators believe Zigler may be connected to those two other unsolved murders of homeless men, all APD would say is that it’s a “continuing investigation.”

Zigler remains locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center on a no bond hold. He’s been there since December on a probation violation.

___________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s