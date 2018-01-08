Man charged in connection to one of three similar unsolved murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have charged a man in connection to one of three similar unsolved murders of homeless men, but police haven’t said yet if they believe he is connected to all three cases.

Monday, the Albuquerque Police Department charged 32-year-old Charles Zigler with an open count of murder. Police believe Zigler stabbed a man to death at the arroyo bike path near Candelaria and Richmond in September. The body of the victim, Eric Hicks, was found alone under the bridge.

Police believe Zigler killed Hicks over drugs that Hicks was said to have stolen from a dealer. Detectives pieced the case together last month after a woman came forward claiming Zigler told her of the killing.

“We know that people who commit these violent crimes usually talk to somebody,” Sergeant Liz Thomson said back in December.

Sergeant Thomson said that the murder scene Hicks was found at matched two other deaths of homeless men, Eric Manning and Lonnie Whittle.

When asked if investigators believe Zigler may be connected to those two other unsolved murders of homeless men, all APD would say is that it’s a “continuing investigation.”

Zigler remains locked up in the Metropolitan Detention Center on a no bond hold. He’s been there since December on a probation violation.

