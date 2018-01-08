Long-time volunteer makes big donation to Rio Rancho Public Schools

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools received a $1 million gift from one of its long-time mentors.

Captain Bruce Gustim says he fell in love with New Mexico so he retired here. To keep himself busy, he volunteered as a reading coach for Eagle Ridge Middle School.

He’s now been there 12 years getting students prepared for college. Gustim says his donation is just another way that he can help.

“I looked around for a place that I wanted to donate the money. I just can’t think of an organization… now that I’m involved with the school district, I know they need money. They need financial support,” he said.

Gustim says the money will help buy digital school books and other technology for the classroom.

