Local students think “out of the box” for creative art exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — La Cueva High School photography students are getting accolades for their creative interpretation of an audio suggestion.

It Sounds So Simple features the photographic work of dedicated students from Albuquerque Public School’s La Cueva High School. Students are presenting unique artworks in response to an audio soundbite with the phrase “It sounds so simple.” The artists are all La Cueva juniors and seniors and have studied photography for two to four years.

Works will include analog, digital and alternative-process photography. This collaborative exhibit will highlight the love for image-making fostered under the tutelage of Tamara Zibners, UNM Photography MFA graduate and La Cueva photography teacher.

Exhibiting Artists include: Maged Alaini, Emma Allen, Grace Bernhart, Josh Dekleva, Ethan Johnson, Zachary Marshall, Sofia Palacios, Shaun Paques, Sophia Pedroncelli, Ava Pressley, Neha Rajput, Ariana Santistevan, Hannah Schum, Bronwyn Scott, and Reece Wiggins.

The exhibition may be viewed during the reception, Outpost performances, box office hours, (Monday through Friday 2 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.) and by appointment.

The Inpost Artspace has been presenting exhibits since 1996, making the Visual Arts a vital part of the Outpost experience. Over the years, more than 300 New Mexico based artists (and beyond) have shown their work on these walls. In 2015, the Inpost Artspace inaugurated a relationship with the University of New Mexico College of Fine Arts and welcomed Department of Art and Art History Faculty Member Meggan Gould and MFA Candidate Kacie Smith as our co-curators of the Inpost Artspace. In 2017, Erin Galvez took Kace’s Smith’s place when Kacie received her MFA.

