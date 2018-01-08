Lobos may be two players short at Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir may have to face the Wyoming Cowboys without leading scorer Sam Logwood. The Lobos senior guard and forward is still nursing a shoulder injury. Logwood could be a game time decision. It’s unlikely that Lobos junior guard Troy Simons will play in the game against the Cowboys.

Simons was suspended by the Mountain West for one game. He has already served that suspension, but has still to work his way back into playing time with coach Weir.

“I think the Boise game might have been a suspension by the Mountain West, but I think it was also a culmination of a lot of things that has sparked some additional conversations with me and Troy that we are continuing to have,” said Weir. “So his future, as far as playing competitively in games, is still up in the air.”

The 7-10 Lobos host Wyoming Wednesday at Dreamstyle Arena. Game time is 7 p.m.