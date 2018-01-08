Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky. Cloud cover will be on the increase today as our next storm system pushes a bit of moisture out in front of it. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s statewide (most well above average for this time of year). A few spot showers may develop around the Four Corners overnight into Tuesday, although, coverage and intensity will be limited.

TUESDAY: Another day of filtered sunshine as cloud cover continues to increase from the west. Temperatures will skyrocket ahead of our next big weather-maker with highs topping 50s, 60s and even 70s across NM Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Spotty to scattered showers in the form of both rain and snow will move in from the west, pushing east across the state into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered to widespread rain and mountain snow will spread across New Mexico as a storm system passes overhead. Along with the rain and snow, strong westerly winds will rip across the state… reaching +25mph sustained.