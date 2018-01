As the dry stretch for Albuquerque closes in on Day 100, winter is finally showing up for the middle of this week. After one more quiet and mild afternoon Monday, a storm system will arrive late Tuesday bringing scattered rain and mountain snow to the state. The bulk of the showers will continue through Wednesday morning before drier and cooler air punches in Wednesday afternoon along with windy conditions. The end of the work week will end on a quiet but cool note.

