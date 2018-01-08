Joe Furstinger is playing his best during his senior year as a Lobo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joe Furstinger saved the best for last. The Lobos senior forward is having his best season in cherry and silver. Furstinger put together a streak of four double doubles before watching his streak end in a loss at Boise State last week.

Furstinger came one rebound short of recording his fifth double double this season when the Lobos hammered San Jose State 80-47 this past weekend. Some have compared Furstinger’s breakout season to that of former Lobo Cameron Bairstow, who went on to have a brief stint in the NBA. “I’ve had all of the comparisions to him, but obviously he’s a great player now playing in Australia,” said Furstinger. “I’ve had, like a few, conversations with him. I’d say he’s definitely inspired me the way he’s grown over his years.”

Furstinger is providing his own inspiration. His efforts are not lost on Lobos head coach Paul Weir. “Everyday he comes in with a great attitude and I think it just shows you the power of having a good mindset,” said Weir. “I wish I had 13 Joe Furstingers. I wish he was a freshman. I wish I could clone him all over the place.” The 7-10 Lobos are back in action Wednesday when they host the Wyoming Cowboys at Dreamstyle Arena. The game has a 7pm start time.