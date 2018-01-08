January 8th Morning Rush: APD investigates officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

1. An Albuquerque Police Department officer is on standard leave after an officer-involved shooting turned deadly in Albuquerque over the weekend. Officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at an apartment near Central and Wyoming just before midnight Saturday. APD says when officers arrived, a man armed with a weapon confronted them. That’s when at least one officer opened fire shooting and killing the man. The man’s identity has not been released.

2. We now know how much APD spent on its reform efforts for the first few months of this fiscal year. During the city finance committee’s quarterly meeting, officials will take a look at the more than $600,000 APD spent on things like use of force investigations crisis intervention training. The biggest chunk was spent on implementing, monitoring and enforcement. Monday the committee will also look at the city’s five-year plan, which shows a nearly $40 million deficit over the next two years.

3. A chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky.

4. Some children headed back to school Monday won’t be able to use their playground after a fire ruined it. Flames scorched equipment at Osuna Elementary near Eubank and Montgomery. A parent says they received a message from the principal saying the fire broke out Friday around 9:30 p.m.

5. Albuquerque is getting national attention after the LA Times named the Duke City as one of the “18 Destinations to Visit in 2018.” The article points to new and upcoming developments around the city like the emerging Sawmill District near Old Town and the One-Central Project getting underway downtown this year. Albuquerque appears on the list alongside exotic destinations around the world including Tokyo and Antarctica.

Morning’s Top Stories