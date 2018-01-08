Finding Career Satisfaction

There are multiple ways to find happiness in your career. Lisa Williams of Robert Half says to try the following:

  • Improve your soft skills. Interpersonal communication and work between your co-workers can make all the difference.
  • Limit your email use. Instead of answering emails as they come in, set aside specific times in the day to answer them all at once.
  • Get some sleep. Lack of sleep can cause a number of issues including mood swings, difficulty concentrating and loss in productivity.
  • Find a mentor. Seek to improve your skills by learning from those who you admire.

