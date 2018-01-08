Finding Career Satisfaction

There are multiple ways to find happiness in your career. Lisa Williams of Robert Half says to try the following:

Improve your soft skills. Interpersonal communication and work between your co-workers can make all the difference.

Limit your email use. Instead of answering emails as they come in, set aside specific times in the day to answer them all at once.

Get some sleep. Lack of sleep can cause a number of issues including mood swings, difficulty concentrating and loss in productivity.

Find a mentor. Seek to improve your skills by learning from those who you admire.

