Female Empowerment can become a reality through mentorship

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Strong women are created at a young age through positive mentoring programs — such as that found through Big Brothers, Big Sisters of New Mexico.

It was an incredible year for female empowerment in America. So many issues and obstacles that women face were called out into the open in 2017. The many examples demonstrated to society how important it is for young girls to get critical confidence-building support from an early age.

It is also National Mentoring Month, and the New Mexico chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) shared their successes and mentoring goals for 2018 in the pursuit of helping local girls become strong women.

To become a mentor, or for more information, visit the BBBS website.