Congressional race in New Mexico gets Libertarian candidate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A Libertarian Party candidate is running for Congress in New Mexico’s Albuquerque-based district.

Business consultant Lloyd Princeton announced Monday that he is seeking the Libertarian nomination for the 1st congressional district that is currently held by Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Lujan Grisham won’t run for re-election to Congress as she seeks the nomination for governor against several Democratic rivals.

Princeton is touting his professional experience in devising growth strategies for small businesses. He wants to foster a state economy with less reliance on federal government and to improve education and health care.

Libertarian candidates are expected to have ready access to the general election ballot in New Mexico in November because of a strong local showing in 2016 by presidential candidate Gary Johnson.