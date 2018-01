January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central NM is calling on Big Sisters to mentor the next generation of leaders.

Kristen Erickson, director of BBBS and Kristi Lawrence, a big sister, stop by the Living studios to discuss the need for volunteers and the important role they play in little sisters’ lives.

If you’d like more information on becoming a “big”, visit BBBS-CNM.org.