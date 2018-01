ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been a tough ski season for New Mexico, but there are some perks for skiers.

Angel Fire Resort is now offering free night skiing and snowboarding for the remainder of the season.

The officer is available for any skier or snowboarder who purchased a day ticket the same day.

Those at the resort say they understand it has been a slow start to the season, but they are still hopeful the snow will find its way to the state.

