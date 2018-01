ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque firefighters helped save a group of young pups.

AFD crew member Jonathan Dean posted the above photo on Instagram.

He says someone dropped off the litter outside of Station 4 near I-40 and 4th Street.

One of the firefighters took them to the vet Monday morning.

Dean went on to say, “Fire stations remain a beacon of hope and safety in an often cruel and difficult world. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

