Albuquerque city officials set to review budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials are set to take a look back at the budget.

At their quarterly meeting Monday, the city finance committee will be taking a look at what was spent in the first quarter of the fiscal year on the city’s settlement agreement with the Department of Justice.

A total of $600,000 was spent on efforts like the use of force investigations, crisis intervention training, and monitoring.

This quarter showed a zero balance listed for Independent Monitor Dr. James Ginger.

Monday they will also look at the city’s five-year plan, which shows a nearly $40 million deficit over the next two years.

Mayor Tim Keller says they will look into several ways to save money.

