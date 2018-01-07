Woman prompts SWAT situation by breaking into home, yelling at homeowner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman on drugs is accused of breaking into a home, making racial statements to the homeowner and prompting a SWAT situation.

Albuquerque Police say on Friday afternoon, 20-year-old Benita Lovato climbed through a window into a home near Gibson and San Pedro.

When the homeowner came back and found Lovato inside, she says Lovato screamed, “You are a Chinese immigrant! Get out of here!”

She then hit the homeowner with a large wooden object.

Police arrived on scene and say it took several hours to get Lovato to even emerge from the house before she was taken down by a police K-9.

In court Saturday morning, Lovato was going to be released on her own recognizance until she showed Judge Sandra Engel some attitude.

Lovato is now spending the weekend in jail.

