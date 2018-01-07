This Week in Photos

On New Year’s Eve, an Albuquerque family found a Purple Heart that didn’t belong to them and spent the last few decades trying to find its rightful owner

Police officers line up their patrol cars outside of Littleton Adventist Hospital for a procession honoring an officer who was fatally wounded in a domestic incident in a Highlands Ranch apartment complex on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. Multiple other police officers and civilians were also wounded. (John Leyba/The Denver Post via AP)

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (David Moir/AAP Image via AP)

This photo sent in by a viewer via Report It shows Monday's Supermoon. A Supermoon happens when the moon becomes full at its closest point in its orbit around Earth.

People watch a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. North Korea announced Wednesday that it will reopen a cross-border communication channel with South Korea, officials in Seoul said, another sign of easing animosity between the rivals after a year that saw the North conduct nuclear bomb and missile tests and both the Koreas and Washington issue threats of war. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Rebecca Hollis of New Zealand drags her suitcases in a snowstorm through Times Square on her way to a hotel, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in New York. A massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A speed van went up in flames near an elementary school in Rio Rancho last Wednesday. It appears someone torched it, but the exact cause has yet to be determined.

In this file photo, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garciaor, center, for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco. A jury has reached a verdict Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in the trial of Mexican man at center of immigration debate in the San Francisco pier shooting. (Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

A New Mexico man is sharing his extensive collection of one of the biggest rock bands ever, The Rolling Stones. He’s putting it on display at the Clovis Public Library.

- Dozens of cotton bales were torched and the family says this wasn’t the only incident to happen on their land in the last few weeks.

In this file photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, a university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran. Iran has seen its largest anti-government protests since the disputed presidential election in 2009, with thousands taking to the streets in several cities in recent days. Travel restrictions and moves by the government to shut down social media networks have limited the ability of journalists to cover the ongoing unrest, which Iranian state television said has killed 12 people. (AP Photo, File)