Rio Rancho residents upset over trash collection fee hike

RIO RANCHO N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho residents are slowly noticing with the new year comes a bigger price tag on trash pickup.

This, after the city entered into a new agreement with a waste management company that some residents aren’t too happy about.

Residents just got their first bills of the new year and they’re not convinced additional services in this new contract are worth the extra dollars they’re paying

Resident Chuck Wilkins was hit not once, but twice, with 20-percent higher trash bills.

“As a business I saw it again here,” Wilkins said. “For my office here it’s normally about 70 dollars, 74 dollars a month now it’s going up close to 90 dollars. At home it’s going up about 40 dollars a year,” Wilkins said.

In a December meeting, the Rio Rancho City Council approved a new contract with waste management of new mexico.

“Which includes additional services that we are currently not getting in the current agreement ,To include glass recycling,” Director of Utilities Jim Chiasson.

The extra funds will also pay for things like electronics recycling and household hazardous waste pickup. But residents said they feel blindsided.

“That’s another charge that we didn’t have any say so on. It’s frustrating,” Wilkins said.

The city’s previous rate for trash collection was just under $14 dollars a month. This new agreement upped that to $16.70

“There were some questions that need to be asked but there wasn’t the opportunity,” Wilkins said.

The city did host a public workshop. It also held a series of three meetings starting in September giving residents the opportunity to comment on the proposal.

Wilkins said that wasn’t enough time to have a real discussion, though.

“Those two meetings were in November and December during the holidays. Even the governing body has two meetings a month and they cut it down to one because of the holidays. you don’t get a chance to ask questions and have a dialogue,” Wilkins said.

City officials said the last time they negotiated a new agreement was ten years ago, it allowed for occasional one to two percent increases over time.

The new 10-year agreement took effect on January 1st after the initial 10 years, it could be extended for five more.