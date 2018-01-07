Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Albuquerque Saturday night.

Police spokesman Simon Drobik says dispatchers received a 911 call from someone at an apartment on General Hodges about a burglary in progress.

“Upon arrival, these officers were confronted by an individual with a weapon, a male. At least one officer fired upon that offender,” Officer Simon Drobik says.

Police say that man was killed at the scene.

Albuquerque Police did not elaborate on what kind of weapon he had at the time and officers have yet to identify him.

One officer is on leave as the task force, made up of several different agencies, works to investigate what led to the fatal shooting.

