Paul Weir Liked the fight in his team against San Jose State

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a big win for UNM Men’s Basketball on Saturday night at Dream Style Arena, as the lobos put on a dominant performance in the win over San Jose State 80-47. The Lobos capitalized on the Spartans turnovers on Saturday, as they got 28 points off of 20 SJSU turnovers.

“We have been generating a lot of turnovers but we really haven’t been converting them on the other end. We haven’t had guys able to go down and really finish those 2 on 1’s, 3 on 1’s whatever they may be, because we really don’t have physical athletic guards and wings that can go finish those plays but tonight I thought we did that. Generating the turnovers is great and we have done a great job of that. Its completing it on the other end and getting points out of it that we need and tonight was probably one of the first nights we were able to do that almost all season long”, said Head Coach Paul Weir.

Weir said he was proud of his team on Saturday night, especially down two players (Sam Logwood and Troy Simons). “I am really really proud of them just the work ethic and toughness that they showed today. All we have talked about the past few days has been toughness, and just getting tougher and stop being soft. I think we have been soft here at times lately and the guys really responded”, said Weir.

Simons’ 1 game suspension issued by the Mountain West was for Saturday’s game, so he will be available for Wednesday’s game with Wyoming. Sam Logwood’s status is still unknown at this point after hurting his shoulder in practice on Thursday.

UNM will play Wyoming next on Wednesday that game will be at 7pm at Dream Style Arena.