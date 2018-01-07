Lawsuit: Man claims Rio Rancho Mayor, city not providing access to public records

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – One man is suing the city of Rio Rancho and the city’s mayor claiming they are not providing the public access to government records.

According to the suit, Todd Hathorne asked Mayor Gregg Hull for records relating to a recent road bond ballot question.

Hathorne says he wanted to make sure the mayor was being transparent about the proposed legislation.

He says his request went unanswered. Now, Hathorne is suing to cite the “Inspection of Public Records Act,” which requires all public agencies to release documents to anyone who requests them.

Hathorne did eventually receive the documents, but it was after he filed the lawsuit.