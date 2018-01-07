Hobbs Police search for Walmart credit card thief

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police are asking for the public’s help to bust a brazen thief.

Police say back in mid-December, a woman stole a wallet and iPhone from someone at the Walmart in town.

She then used the person’s debit and credit cards at the same Walmart.

It is unclear if the follow-up crime happened the same day or at a later date.

She left the store in a black four-door car.

Police are asking anyone who knows this woman to call them or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.

