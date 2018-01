ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some children headed back to school Monday will not be able to use their playground after a fire.

Flames scorched equipment at Osuna Elementary near Eubank and Montgomery.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Fire Department for details on what happened. A spokeswoman says she will not have access to any information regarding the fire until Monday.

A parent at the school says the blaze broke out Friday night around 9:30.

