Decades old project connecting military brats, thanks to local museum

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Mini museums are traveling the country and even the world connecting military brats everywhere.

It is part of a project started decades ago and still thriving thanks to a local museum.

“A letter jacket,” Circe Woessner said as she opened a footlocker showcased at the Museum of the American Military Family in Tijeras. “And it’s from Frankfurt, Germany,” she said holding up the jacket.

The museum has several footlockers filled with treasures. The contents are reminders of life as a military brat and part of Operation Footlocker.

“It was started in 1996 by military brats who said ‘We need our culture and our history documented,'” explained Woessner, the museum’s director.

Just like military life, the brats, who lived in various parts of the country and met online, wanted to make their museum mobile and accessible to people all over the world.

20 years later, the project is still going strong and now operated by the Museum of the American Military Family.

“Many military brats in the early ages, that is what they could put their possessions in,” Woessner said. “They might be limited to whatever you could put in the footlocker.”

Woessner said the footlockers became symbolic. The premise of Operation Footlocker is still the same decades later.

People can request one for reunions or events. The idea is that they will add items and send it back for others to enjoy and reminisce over.

“One of the original things in the footlocker was a seashell and it said ‘1960-something on it and Guam,” Woessner explained, “And people actually found it during its travels and said ‘oh my God, I went to school there’ and it opened all sort of memories.”

Woessner says the project showcases an intimate side of military life.

“It’s important because the children serve alongside the service member,” she said

The museum pays to ship out the footlockers and those receiving it are responsible for shipping it back. Donations are needed to help keep Operation Footlocker going.

