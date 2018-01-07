Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Spot rain and snow showers will be tapering off throughout the morning. Skies will clear out this afternoon and temperatures will be warmer than normal for today. The storm system that sparked some snow and rain overnight is exiting.

Behind this weather maker, an area of high pressure will move in for Monday and Tuesday. This high pressure system will keep temperatures warm and conditions mostly dry to begin the week. High temperatures will be running 10°-15° warmer than seasonal averages tomorrow and Tuesday.

Another storm system will move into the state on Wednesday. This will bring a better shot at rain and mountain snow to a larger portion of New Mexico. After showers on Wednesday, temperatures will drop to seasonal or even colder than average highs for Thursday. Dry air then returns for next weekend.

Spot showers are fizzling quickly this morning and temps are mild for most. Temps are in the 30s, 40s, & 50s to start today. #NMwx #ABQ pic.twitter.com/dFNy1iXi8F — Chris Gilson (@GilsonWeather) January 7, 2018