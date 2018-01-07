Brian Colón announces campaign for State Auditor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mayoral candidate is going out for New Mexico State Auditor.

Brian Colón announced his candidacy for the spot, which was vacated by Tim Keller when Keller beat Colón in the Albuquerque Mayoral Election.

Governor Susana Martinez later appointed another failed mayoral candidate, Wayne Johnson, to the State Auditor role.

Colón joins State Representative Bill McCamley in the race.

Johnson has not yet said if he has aspirations to continue as State Auditor after the November election.

