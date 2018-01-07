Bad luck streak continues for mom new to New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She moved to the Land of Enchantment in 2016 to help her daughter get a higher education, but one woman is trying to see past all signs that the move was a bad idea.

2017 is a year Danielle Pacheco would like to move past. In June, KRQE News 13 first told you about the streak of bad luck Pacheco experienced after moving to Albuquerque from Denver so her daughter could go to UNM.

Other than a serious but costly medical procedure, criminals were the source of the paint.

Pacheco eventually relocated to Rio Rancho with her fiance to escape the Albuquerque crime.

But it seems the crooks have followed her across the metro and into 2018.

“When I got home, I noticed the car was missing. I immediately went inside and realized there were things missing from the living room as well,” she said.

In a time lapse video, captured by the couple’s security camera, it shows a woman stealing Pacheco’s car on Wednesday.

It doesn’t stop there. A man also broke into the home through the backyard.

“There’s not really any damage, but the guy was probably strong enough to probably grab here or here, and just push it up and broke it,” said Joshua Sanchez.

The crooks made off with a Playstation 4, which was a Christmas gift for Pacheco’s son. But they didn’t get far with the car.

“I knew it would overheat within a certain amount of time because I tried to make it to Walmart down the street, and couldn’t even get there,” she said.

Sure enough, right after calling 911 police found Pacheco’s car only a few blocks from her house, totaled.

“I was upset. I was mad. I was like, not again! I was screaming, not again, at the top of my lungs,” she said.

It wasn’t the fresh start she or her fiance had hoped for.

“You hear everyone’s horror stories but they carry on. That’s what we’re going to have to do. We’re just going to have to move forward,” said Sanchez.

Pacheco says through all of this, she does not plan on moving again. She says she loves her life in New Mexico.

Rio Rancho Police recently put out an alert to warn residents of a spike in auto burglaries. Police urge people not to leave valuables in their vehicles.