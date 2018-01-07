Accused cop killer’s latest motion denied

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An accused cop killer says police and prosecutors broke the law when investigating his case, but a judge disagrees.

The attorney for Davon Lymon, the man charged with killing APD Officer Daniel Webster in October of 2015, filed a motion trying to force the state to turn over details about the investigation.

The claim was that Officer Webster’s widow and police improperly used law enforcement resources to help the state’s case.

Judge Briana Zamora ruled the defense was on a “fishing expedition” and had no basis for the claims.

Last month, Lymon’s attorney also claimed evidence gathered from 132 witness interviews shows no evidence of first-degree murder.

Lymon has already been convicted in federal court of having the gun used to kill Officer Webster.

He is awaiting trial for the murder set for March.

