8th grade students create prosthetic leg for injured duck

JONESBORO, AR (KRQE) – An injured duck in Arkansas is back on his feet thanks to some tech-savvy middle-schoolers.

Peg the duck lost his foot when a turtle bit it off.

The outlook was grim, with Peg’s owner searching across the continent for someone who could create a prosthetic leg for her pet bird.

Finally, she found a group of eighth-grade lab students at a local school willing to take on the challenge.

“I’m just so grateful that there are people who truly care and they’ve gone out of their way to do everything they can to make it as comfortable for the duck,” says Peg’s owner Peggy Smith.

The students worked for months, 3-D printing different models of prosthetic legs until they found a design that worked.

