Wrong-way driver closes two lanes of I-25 northbound at Lomas

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a wrong-way driver has shut down two lanes of northbound of I-25 at Lomas.

According to NMSP, one of its sergeant spotted the driver headed south in the northbound lanes.

The sergeant used his vehicle to push the truckup against a concrete barrier to stop the driver, “preventing a serious collision” according to a tweet from NMSP.

It’s unclear how long it may take before the lanes reopen.

No word yet on who the driver is or why they were traveling in the wrong direction.