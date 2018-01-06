Tim Means will fight in Brazil on February 3rd

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Tim Means is fresh off of signing his new 5 fight deal with the UFC, and on Friday it was announced that he will be fighting on February 3rd. Means will take on Sergio Moraes as part of UFC Fight Night 125 in Brazil.

“In this instance they asked me and then gave me the contract and asked me when I wanted to fight again. I said, I am ready now, so you guys just call me. Usually when he starts calling and asking those things within a week or something there will be a contract sitting on my table. SO, they call I will be ready”, said Means when KRQE Sports interviewed him on signing his 5 fight deal.

Means is coming off of a tough loss in November. It was a fight that Means thought he won, but he is hungrier than ever to get back in the octagon and make a run in the welterweight division. “I am getting better each and every time out, more comfortable, the feeling is there. So, I got a couple of things that I want to add in practice, offensive wrestling of course, but outside of that I feel I have a complete game. You know, guys aren’t just able to take me down and hold me now more. As long as I am coming to practice open minded and thinking that I need to learn or knowing that I can improve, I think the sky is the limit in competing and moving forward”, said Means.