SWAT situation at a South Valley home following reports of man pointing AK-47

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are responding to a situation at a South Valley residence following reports of a man pointing an AK-47 at citizens in the area.

Police say they started to receive the reports around 1 p.m. Saturday of the man threatening residents and holding a bottle of alcohol.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiations are currently working to remove the man from a home in the Barelas neighborhood near the zoo.

APD asks the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

KRQE News 13 will provide more information as it becomes available.

_______________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps