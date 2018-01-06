Roswell man charged with manslaughter after deadly shooting

ROSWELL, NM (KRQE) – A Roswell teen is in jail held without bond for allegedly shooting and killing a man during a domestic dispute.

Police say 19-year-old Ja-hmariay McDavid shot 37-year-old Milton Wayne Hopkins multiple times Friday. Police say Hopkins was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting took place just before noon inside a house on West Mathews Street. Police say the domestic dispute involved relatives and boyfriends and girlfriends.

McDavid is charged with manslaughter. He turned himself in hours after the incident.