LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE)– New Mexico State Police have been called to investigate a deputy involved shooting in Valencia County Saturday morning.

State Police says the shooting, involving Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies, happened in El Cerro Mission, Los Lunas.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but NMSP says all involved deputies are OK.

The condition of any suspects is unknown at this time.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.